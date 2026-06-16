Pluribus Season 2 Gets A Positive Update From Series Creator Vince Gilligan

If there's anything that television classics like "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" taught us, it's that patience tends to pay off in the long run. Not sure how that machine gun in Walter White's trunk will tie into the plot down the line? Just wait and see. Skeptical about taking one of the most over-the-top caricatures and turning him into the lead of a spin-off show? Oh, you have no idea what kind of drama you're in for.

Given Vince Gilligan's track record, it's fair to say that viewers are in incredibly safe hands with "Pluribus." But that hasn't stopped some worrywarts from raising a skeptical eye or two regarding the big atom bomb callback in the Season 1 finale. In all fairness, it's a massive tonal swing and that's exactly why it took audiences by surprise — even for a sci-fi show as intentionally unnerving as this one. But rest assured, folks, that Gilligan has a plan in mind ... though there was some confusion there.

After joking with Rhea Seehorn that the writers room had "debated" whether or not to keep her around for the second season, he wryly explains to Deadline, "We're thinking we'll learn more about the atom bomb instead of just dropping it completely as a plot point." This is a reference to a previous Rolling Stone interview, where he sarcastically stated that, "I have the confidence to go forward in Season 2 of 'Pluribus' and just never mention the atomic bomb ever. So that's what we're gonna do." Luckily, for those of us who understand humor, that was never a serious consideration.

Season 3 of "Pluribus" will arrive on Apple TV ... at some point in the future.