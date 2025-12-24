The Pluribus Season 1 Finale Finally Pays Off The Show's Darkest Joke

Spoilers for all of "Pluribus" season 1 to follow.

The darkest and most unsettling yet hilarious scene in "Pluribus" season 1 came at the end of episode 3, "Grenade." It's here that Carol (Rhea Seehorn) learns firsthand that the hive-minded Others are so desperate to make her happy that they took her flippant request for a live grenade literally. Carol then pushes one of the Others (Robert Bailey Jr.), trying to ask if there's anything they wouldn't give her if she requested it. Eventually, Carol asks if they would even give her an atom bomb. The Other dances around the answer but concedes that, yes, if that's what Carol wanted, they would give it to her.

This scene is there to show that the Others' morality is deeply off; they prioritize keeping people happy over preventing destruction. (See also: They're capable of eating dead human remains, "Soylent Green"-style, but they won't harvest plants.) However, the discussion is also a Chekhov's Gun (er, bomb), meaning when an author sets up a minor detail in a story to come back later. The tell is, when the Other eventually asks Carol if she wants an atom bomb, she replies: "I'm going to have to get back to you on that."

In "Pluribus" season 1 finale, "La Chica o El Mundo," that's what she does. The episode/season ends with Carol, who's learned the Others are about a month away from adding her to the hive-mind, returning home from her world tour with Zosia (Karolina Wydra). Presented with the two options of either submitting or resisting, Carol has decided she will help Manousos (Carlos-Manuel Vesga) defeat the Others after all. Carol and Zosia arrive via helicopter carrying a large wooden package. What's in the box, Manousos asks. Carol answers that it's an atom bomb.