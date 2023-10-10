One Breaking Bad Decision Had The Writers Worried About Vince Gilligan's Sanity

Ten years ago, "Breaking Bad" concluded one of the best runs in television history in pitch-perfect fashion. The final episode, "Felina," wrapped up Walter White's story in a pretty badass way by having the brilliant teacher-turned-meth-dealer shoot up Uncle Jack and his gang to free Jesse. It paid off a moment from the season's first episode, in which we see Walt buying an M60 machine gun, yet we don't have any idea what he plans to do with it. As it turns out, the writers had absolutely no idea either — at least not at first.

/Film's own Devin Meenan recently spoke with series creator Vince Gilligan in honor of the tenth anniversary of the "Breaking Bad" series finale. During the conversation, they discussed the plotline involving that M60 machine gun. According to Gilligan, they wrote themselves into a corner. Gilligan and the other writers had a really hard time figuring out what to do about that gun. So much so that it made Gilligan look downright crazy. Here's how he tells it:

"There were times I was literally standing in the corner of the writers' room, slowly banging my head against the wall, trying to make the ideas loose and jar them loose and make them come out of my brain. And I think everybody was a little worried about my sanity at that point."

Even though Gilligan thought about abandoning this thread, the writers wouldn't let him off the hook "'Okay, but why?'" Gilligan added. "'Because we did the thing with the machine gun and you have to pay it off.' It's the old Chekhov thing."

So it was back to beating heads against walls for a while.