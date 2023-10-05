How Vince Gilligan And Breaking Bad's Writers Cooked Up A Perfect Final Season [Exclusive Interview]

Before settling on the train, the writers considered other methods of robbery. One of their more pie-in-the-sky ideas was to have Walt and co. rent a helicopter to raid a railyard, sucking up the methylamine in a freight car with a long hose. Gilligan actually asked executive producer Michelle MacLaren to run this idea through logistics; she consulted with pilot Steve Stafford before they dropped this idea.

For a while, a trailer truck robbery was the most seriously considered option. Then, it was discovered that this option wouldn't be that much cheaper than staging a train robbery. So, to Mastras' delight, the team decided they might as well be ambitious.

The train line used was the Santa Fe Southern Railway; the train itself was the railway's own SFR 07 locomotive, and the filming location was halfway between Santa Fe and Lamy. Part of this same stretch of land had been used to film a train robbery sequence in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," so the "Breaking Bad" crew was treading the path of past filmmakers.

Shooting a "Breaking Bad" episode usually took seven to eight days, but this one was scheduled for 10 and a half, with four days blocked out for the train sequence. As shooting grew nearer, Mastras' fear grew alongside his palpable excitement. He told me that he scouted the shooting location well ahead of time to familiarize himself, allowing him to envision how he'd film the area and incorporate those ideas into his script.

Mastras rose to the occasion, but he also had a dream team of support. Gilligan himself was present for all four days of the train shoot. Michael Slovis, the show's usual cinematographer (and occasional director), was the DP. Nina Jack, a first AD (assistant director) since season 3, again filled that role.

MacLaren, one of the show's most prolific and dynamic directors (she'd helmed the Mastras-scripted "IFT" and "Thirty-Eight Snub"), shot the second-unit footage of "Dead Freight." For shots of Mike looking at the train from a distance, MacLaren's team used a long lens to emulate the view of his binoculars. This meant two views of the same events could be shot simultaneously by both units.

As for the main unit, they needed the maximum amount of possible coverage of the train itself. That meant stationing different camera teams around the track and using everything from cranes for high-angle shots to DSLR cameras mounted across the train for extreme close-up POVs. A camera mounted on a Gobo arm by Gilligan was knocked off the train by a brush branch when the train started to move (yet miraculously, still functioned afterward).

Gilligan admitted that robbing a moving train was beyond the crew's capability, so the writers had invented a reason for the train to stop (Bill Burr's henchman character, Patrick Kuby, parking a truck on the track), which turned an impossible job into a challenging one.

Practicality and safety were still paramount, especially when filming with a moving train. Communication was also complicated by the train being eight hundred feet long (crews stationed at one end wouldn't notice ones at the other) and that the filming spot actually was in dark territory, a telecom blackout zone name-dropped in the episode. Gilligan may have lost some sleep over safety concerns, but the extra care meant the crew all safely walked away.

Logistical concerns with moving the camera crews around the train are also why it was shot out of sequence; it was miles more efficient to shoot all the shots set at a particular spot in one go than constantly moving camera crews back and forth. Editor Skip MacDonald was left to organize the footage. Editing is where the episodes' only computer enhancements come in, such as rotoscoping to make the train look faster than it really was.

Aaron Paul also wasn't actually under the train when it moved over Jesse on the tracks — the camera crew had a crane shot looking straight down at the tracks. They filmed a shot of Jesse lying still and a shot of the train moving. The shots were digitally merged in post-production, emulating the old camera trick of a double exposure (locking a camera, running the film, rewinding it, and then running it again so that two images are imprinted on the film and look like one).

While filming was a triumph for the crew, Mastras had felt that it couldn't be a total victory for our thieves themselves. Hence the infamous ending, when Todd shoots a young boy named Drew Sharp (Samuel Webb) who witnessed the robbery. Todd had previously been conceived of as a "quiet crazy guy," and this moment was the writers' first organic opportunity to show that. After breaking the episode, they looped back around to the beginning and planted the seed for this shock ending with a teaser introducing Sharp. Mastras recounted to me:

"The shooting of Drew Sharp was something that I really advocated for, because for me, I didn't just want to do a successful heist. I feel like there always used to be consequences to the crime to bring it back to reality."

Mastras, as a former criminal investigator and youth counselor, brought particular awareness to the writers' room of how crime hurts children.