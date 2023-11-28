Marvel Gave Loki One Freedom Almost No Other MCU Project Has

Franchise fans often make contradictory demands. There's a lot of criticism of the Marvel Cinematic Universe output post-Infinity Saga and a lot of that criticism is aimed at how they feel Phase 4 and Phase 5 aren't really building to anything in the way that Phases 1-3 were. The very angry comic book movie fans want to feel like all the TV shows and movies are building to a giant confrontation, but they also decry the "samey" feeling of Marvel movies. They want Kevin Feige and the Marvel braintrust to weave a complicated tapestry for a larger overall story throughout all of MCU TV and Movies and also they hate the mass-produced micro-managed feeling of a lot of Marvel's output.

You can't have one without the other, my dudes.

This reminds me a lot of the crowd that demands every single series have a detailed, unwavering plan from moment one. You see this a lot in the "Star Wars" fan community as well as DC and Marvel. That's not how the MCU grew into a franchise powerhouse (or the original "Star Wars" trilogy for that matter. Remember when Luke and Leia kissed before George Lucas decided to make them siblings?) and I'd put forward that Marvel is at its best when it allows interesting filmmakers to really lean into the source material and make it their own. It's risky, sure, but I'll take a whiffed wild swing over an over-produced placeholder decided upon by a committee and executed by a journeyman who just shows up to shoot whatever they're given.

All this is to say that the reason "Loki" has been a standout series for Marvel is that they've largely been left to their own devices and allowed to get weird as hell without having the burden of tying itself into the wider MCU plan.