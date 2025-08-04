Every Season Of Star Trek: Picard, Ranked From Worst To Best

CBS All Access, later re-named Paramount+, launched in 2017 with the debut of "Star Trek: Discovery" in 2017. This marked a new era for "Star Trek," as the shows were going to be overseen by an all-new creative team, unconnected with the people who produced "Star Trek" from 1987 to 2005. Alex Kurtzman was the new head honcho of the franchise, and he had only entered the scene with his screenplay for the 2009 "Star Trek" feature film reboot. The ethos for the new "Star Trek" shows was, as trends would dictate, very different. Not only were the special effects slicker, but episodic storytelling was a thing of the past. New "Trek" shows were going to adhere to the "one-season, one-story" writing philosophy, allowing for broader tales of spatial derring-do.

Kurtzman, also a writer of blockbusters like "Mission: Impossible III," "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen," and "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," was fond of violent stories and high-octane action. He pushed "Star Trek" toward long-form mystery plots punctuated by gun battles and murder. We can argue all day as to whether or not Kurtzman's vision of "Star Trek" was something Gene Roddenberry would have enjoyed, but it was the direction Kurtzman wanted to take.

This was especially clear with the 2020 show "Star Trek: Picard," a series that caught up with Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) about 20 years after the events of "Star Trek: Nemesis." "Picard" was a show of oblique mysteries, combat, violence, and gigantic emotional beats. The ordinarily taciturn Picard became embroiled in silly mystery plots, often involving androids, the Borg, time travel, and the fate of the galaxy. Picard was no longer a starship captain, but a freelance private citizen, tying up loose ends from his past.

This is a fine idea for a series, but it wasn't always great in execution. Luckily, the show improved — if only slightly — over its three seasons. Below is a ranking of those three seasons, presented from worst to best.