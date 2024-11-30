Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Had To Be Rewritten Because Of A Ridiculous Reason

The second season of "Star Trek: Picard" started promisingly, but ran out of steam pretty quickly. At the start of the season, the impish all-power trickster Q (John de Lancie) appears to an elderly Admiral Picard (Patrick Stewart) and announces that he'd like to play a game. Q then teleports Picard to an alternate timeline, very much like the Mirror Universe, where everyone is evil. Earth has become a galactic force for tyranny and spends all its resources hunting and killing all other living beings in the galaxy. Picard finds that his alternate self is a dangerous general who keeps a collection of skulls belonging to his fallen foes.

Picard gathers his closest compatriots, also all transported into the Fascist Timeline, and aims to travel back in time to the point where the fascist regime began. Something happened, he finds, in the year 2024, and he needs to investigate the streets of modern Los Angeles looking for clues as to what might have gone wrong. His investigations lead him toward an ancestor of Data's, an ancestor of his own, and into a psychic dimension where he contemplates the fate of his mother. Also, there's a Borg Queen on the loose and references to the ultra-obscure Trek character Gary Seven.

As one can see, the season is all over the place. And it seems that the version that aired was considerably stripped down from the ultra-complex season that was written. It also, it seems, once contained way too many "Star Trek" references for the studio's taste. Terry Matalas, one of the "Picard" showrunners, spoke with Collider back in March, and he revealed what was cut from the show after Paramount interfered, including a magical phone booth and a subplot with Romulans.