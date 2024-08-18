Casablanca's Release Was Rushed Out In Order To Capitalize On Real History

War movies are usually retrospective by nature. Even "Casablanca," the most famous World War 2 movie made during World War 2, was set in the recent past. The movie was released in November 1942, after the U.S. had joined the Allies, but it is set in December 1941, just before America entered the war.

As documented by author Richard Osborne in "Casablanca Companion: The Movie Classic and Its Place in History," the filming of "Casablanca" took place on a Warner Bros. lot across 59 days, from May 25 to August 3, 1942. (Humphrey Bogart and Claude Rains were briefly called back on August 21 to shoot the very last scene, after Jack Warner and co. thought the movie needed a stronger ending.) The cast and crew didn't think they were making anything remarkable, but the hand of fate intervened.

In "Casablanca," the titular city is shown as a waystation for refugees, albeit a dangerous one because it is controlled by the Vichy French government (so, in effect, Nazi Germany). France had ruled portions of Morocco as a colony since 1912, so when France fell to the Nazis in June 1940, they got Morocco in the package. But the Nazi-puppetereed rule of the city was short-lived.

"Casablanca" was previewed in Los Angeles on September 22, 1942 and initially scheduled for wide release in June 1943. Then, the Allies launched "Operation Torch" — Allied forces landed in North Africa on November 8, 1942 and seized the land back from the Nazis.

Any journalist knows the feeling of working on a story for months only for a new development to blow it all up, which was the dilemma Warner Bros. now faced with "Casablanca."