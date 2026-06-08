5 Perfect Sci-Fi Miniseries That You Can Finish In One Day

There's too much TV; there's no arguing that. Between new high-profile shows, every streamer competing to produce blockbuster productions, and anime churning out 50 new shows every three months, it's hard to find time to watch anything, let alone go back and watch older titles. Especially because there have been plenty of incredible sci-fi television series over the years, with the genre being integral to the very history of the medium since the 1930s.

That being said, not everyone has time to watch all 156 episodes of "The Twilight Zone" (though you should watch at least these 5 episodes), or all of "Star Trek." Considering many landmark series debuted in the era of 26-episode seasons, it can be a big commitment to watch a whole show. Thankfully, there are plenty of fantastic miniseries that explore the best the sci-fi genre has to offer, and you can watch them in a single day.

Whether it's a Steven Spielberg-produced show that's perfect to prepare for "Disclosure Day," or a radical reimagining of a groundbreaking anime classic, there are worlds to discover in a short amount of time. Here are five of the best sci-fi miniseries you can (and should) watch in a day.