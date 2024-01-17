Pluto Is A Thought-Provoking Sci-Fi Epic And A Masterclass In Reimagining Iconic Franchises

(Welcome to Ani-time Ani-where, a regular column dedicated to helping the uninitiated understand and appreciate the world of anime.)

Listen, I love anime and the endless possibilities of the medium. Unfortunately, much like how Hollywood is mostly inundated by uncomplicated four-quadrant blockbusters that get tiring after a while, anime, too, is inundated with uncomplicated action-centric titles that cater to a mass audience. There's a reason the vast majority of anime shows are about teenagers, which is fine but it means that anytime a show comes out that deals with adult characters and mature themes it is worth paying attention to.

So imagine how thrilled I was to find out that there was an anime adaptation of a manga by the guy who gave us the anime equivalent of an HBO prestige drama — and it is based on a story by the man who created anime as we know it.

That anime is "Pluto." Adapted from the Naoki Urasawa manga of the same name, the story is a reinterpretation of "The Greatest Robot on Earth" story arc from the "Astro Boy" manga by legendary author and animator Osamu Tezuka. In his review, our own Devin Meenan described the show as a spiritual companion to an Alan Moore masterpiece. "What Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons did with 'Watchmen,' Urasawa and Nagasaki do with 'Pluto.'" Not only are both stories murder mysteries, but both "take comic characters of old and reimagine them through their artistic lens."

"Pluto" reimagines the world of "Astro Boy" as a hard-boiled crime thriller about a robot detective investigating the murders of the world's strongest robots. From there, the anime becomes a thought-provoking sci-fi epic, and the best Netflix anime since "Devilman Crybaby."