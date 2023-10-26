Pluto Review: Astro Boy Meets Watchmen In Stunning New Anime

Osamu Tezuka's "Astro Boy" birthed manga, and in turn, anime, as we know these mediums today. Manga author Naoki Urasawa has said that the "Astro Boy" arc "The Greatest Robot on Earth" was the first comic he ever read. Enter "Pluto," Urasawa's reimagining of that story (co-written with Takashi Nagasaki, supervised by Tezuka's son Makoto), now adapted itself into an anime mini-series distributed by Netflix.

I'm only tangentially familiar with Tezuka's original manga, essentially a sci-fi "Pinocchio." In a futuristic world where robots are commonplace, young Tobio Tenma dies in a car crash. So, his scientist father creates a robotic replicant of his son. The result is the android superhero Astro Boy. "Pluto" fills in the basics of this backstory but doesn't dwell on them, for "Atom" (Astro's name in the original Japanese and, thus, "Pluto") is just one player in a larger story.

Across the world, someone is killing both the most advanced robots and the human scientists who built or advocated for them. At the sites of these murders are makeshift "horns," where sticks are placed beside the corpses' heads or carved into the lands. These horns conjure images of the Devil — or Pluto, the Roman God of Death ("Hades" for you Greek originalists). The killer is kept in shadow until the penultimate episode, but these horns give us the first clue of their appearance.

Atom is one of these targeted robots, alongside six others: Swiss nature guide Mont-Blanc, butler North No. 2, the wrestlers Brando and Hercules, photon-controlling Epsilon, and Europol police inspector Gesicht. The latter is our primary POV character, because "Pluto" is at its core a murder mystery.