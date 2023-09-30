The Correct Order To Watch Every Hannibal Lecter Movie
While most horror icons wear memorable masks or possess some otherworldly abilities, the intelligent and enigmatic serial killer cannibal Dr. Hannibal Lecter is one of the most beloved human monsters. Sir Anthony Hopkins won the Academy Award for Best Actor in Jonathan Demme's "The Silence of the Lambs," part of the film's sweep at the Oscars in all major categories. While Hopkins' performance may have been the introduction to the character for a majority of the public, Dr. Lecter was first introduced in a series of books by Thomas Harris, or a film released five years before Demme's controversial classic.
Nicknamed "Hannibal the Cannibal," the brilliant Dr. Lecter is both a genius and a deeply disturbed individual, forcing the audience to reckon with the fact that some of the most monstrous people look just like us, sometimes in positions of respectable power. Thomas Harris' books were released in the order of "Red Dragon" in 1981, "The Silence of the Lambs" in 1988, "Hannibal" in 1999, and "Hannibal Rising" in 2006, but this does not match the release order of the films or the order of chronological events in the story's timeline. This is to say, it's a little confusing to figure out what order to watch the films.
Fortunately, I am a sicko who thinks cannibalism stories are gross and cool, so I'm happy to be your guide to the cinematic world of Hannibal Lecter. Enjoy the complimentary side of fava beans and a nice Chianti.
Hannibal Lecter films in timeline order
Throw the release date order out the window, because the "Hannibal" films rival the "Saw" franchise in their habit of releasing prequels later down the line. Fortunately, there are only half the number of films to account for, so it's a bit easier to follow. Looking at the timeline events of Hannibal Lecter's adventures in crime and cannibalism, the order is as follows:
- "Hannibal Rising" (2007)
- "Red Dragon" (2002) / "Manhunter" (1986)
- "Silence of the Lambs" (1991)
- "Hannibal" (2001)
The reason that "Red Dragon" and "Manhunter" are grouped together is because both films use the "Red Dragon" book as source material, so you can watch either film interchangeably. I'd recommend watching "Red Dragon" first because this order puts the sole film that doesn't star Anthony Hopkins in the middle of the movie marathon and serves as a natural midpoint. Additionally, Julianne Moore replaces Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling in "Hannibal," but Hopkins remains in the titular role. So even though there's an actor change, this is a continuation of the story.
The best order to watch the Hannibal films
Obviously, the best order to watch any series will always be subjective, but my preferred order of marathoning the Hannibal Lecter films is to start with "Manhunter," and then watch the rest of the films in the timeline sequence. Anthony Hopkins is synonymous with Hannibal Lecter, despite the fact multiple actors have played the character at this point. The first was Brian Cox in "Manhunter," a performance he gave three decades before he would solidify himself as a television legend as patriarch Logan Roy on "Succession." Although the events of "Manhunter" take place after the events of "Hannibal Rising," the film serves as a great introduction to the character and a historical reminder of where it all started. This would put the order as follows:
- "Manhunter" (1986)
- "Hannibal Rising" (2007)
- "Red Dragon" (2002)
- "Silence of the Lambs" (1991)
- "Hannibal" (2001)
Ending on "Hannibal" is always the correct choice, because there are few endings as terrifying as what Lecter chooses to do with Paul Krendler (Ray Liotta). Without spoiling anything here ... if there's a note to go out on, it's that one.
No watch is complete without Hannibal: The Series
While the Hannibal Lecter series of movies is often the first thing people associate with actor Anthony Hopkins, there's an argument to be made that Mads Mikkelsen has become the true face of Hannibal after starring in three seasons of Bryan Fuller's fan-favorite series, "Hannibal." Taking place before the events of "Silence of the Lambs," the show followed Lecter during his time as a renowned psychiatrist and FBI consultant. There is a heavy focus placed on his relationship with partner Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), an FBI criminal profiling instructor. Hannibal uses his position and relationship with Graham to allow himself to continue killing (and eating) people without getting caught, and the show evolves from a procedural crime series to a tragic love story.
The show pulls from Thomas Harris' books "Red Dragon," "Hannibal Rising," and "Hannibal," but was canceled way, way too soon. "Hannibal" enjoys a cult-like following, with the #Fannibals constantly starting grassroots campaigns to try and resurrect the show, or at least squeeze out a movie. Love for the show is passionate and dedicated; 17-year-old Kathleen Palmer's cubist painting of Hannibal and Will Graham, titled "Dolce," was even displayed in the Library of Congress after Palmer won the Congressional Art Competition for New Jersey's Third Congressional District. Yes, you read that correctly, "Hannibal" fanart was shown in the Library of Congress. So if you've already committed to watching all of the films featuring Hannibal Lecter, you owe it to yourself to watch "Hannibal."
There's also the sole season of "Clarice" if you're more interested in seeing what happened to Clarice Starling after the events of "Silence of the Lambs," but this is only necessary for completionists.