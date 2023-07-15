Why Jodie Foster Didn't Return For Hannibal, And Let Julianne Moore Take On Clarice

In our franchise-dominated cinematic landscape, we have become accustomed to seeing one actor play the same part time and time again. It's built into the contract when they sign up for a movie that has the potential to have sequels. They'll sign three, four, five, or even more picture deals that lock them into a franchise, and by the end of that contract, they often find themselves impatiently waiting for that last obligation to come through so they can be free. Or they'll renegotiate and get an influx of cash they cannot turn down.

These multi-picture deals for franchises are relatively new in the Hollywood contract system, and that means we very rarely see parts being recast. It was shocking to see that Sally Hawkins won't be returning to play Mrs. Brown in the forthcoming "Paddington in Peru" because of a scheduling issue. Nowadays, people only get booted from a franchise for being ... well ... a bad person. But there was a time when you would make a movie, and if it was successful and the studio wanted a sequel, they would have to go back and renegotiate with the talent to come back. Sometimes they did, like Tobey Maguire returning for "Spider-Man 2," but sometimes they didn't succeed.

Case in point: "Hannibal," which arrived ten years after "The Silence of the Lambs," winner of the big five awards at the Oscars. Of those winners, the only person to return for the sequel was Anthony Hopkins. Director Jonathan Demme decided not to come back, and neither did two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster. For Foster, it certainly wasn't money that kept her away, as her salary would've been a reported $15 million. Her issues were with the material, though she had another out to couch her criticisms in.