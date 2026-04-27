Netflix Is Streaming The Beloved Sci-Fi Series HBO Max Should Have Never Canceled

From the days of "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" to "Bojack Horseman" and "Rick and Morty," adult animation in the U.S. has tended to lean more toward comedy, while occasionally mixing in sci-fi or action. That trend has improved in recent years, with shows that dare to tell a story within the genre space and treat it seriously, from "Arcane" to "Primal."

Then there's "Scavengers Reign," not only a monumental piece of animation, but also one of the best television shows in years.

Created by Joe Bennett and Charles Huettner, "Scavengers Reign" is a mind-melding, visually dazzling adult animated sci-fi show from 2023 based on the duo's 2016 short film "Scavengers." It follows the survivors of an interstellar cargo ship stranded on an alien planet filled with beautiful yet dangerous flora and fauna.

It's a beautiful, nuanced show that portrays a truly alien world full of dangerous wonders. In a way, it's similar to Alex Garland's strange and haunting masterpiece, "Annihilation." Like that movie, "Scavengers Reign" is also a cult favorite that didn't really make a splash when initially released but has since found an ardent fan base.

Now that the show is streaming on Netflix, let's look at how "Scavengers Reign" got treated horribly by HBO Max, and how Netflix almost saved the series after its cancellation. If you somehow still haven't seen this masterpiece of sci-fi animation, stop right now and go binge "Scavengers Reign."