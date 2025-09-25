One Of The Most Controversial Sci-Fi Movies Ever Is A Streaming Hit 13 Years Later

How long does it take for audiences to finally catch up on true, ahead-of-its-time greatness? Roughly 13 years, apparently. It almost feels quaint to look back now and remember, but director Ridley Scott first debuted 2012's "Prometheus" at a time when the "Alien" franchise hadn't seen a single new installment in over a decade and a half. (No, we're not counting either of those "Alien vs Predator" crossover experiments in the mid-aughts, thank you very much.) Hype soon reached an all-time high as fans eagerly awaited this prequel film, which purported to explore the events leading up to those of Scott's original 1979 horror/sci-fi classic. What audiences received instead turned out to be a very different and much more esoteric approach to the universe — one that invited some of the loudest, most vitriolic reactions we'd experienced to any blockbuster since the "Star Wars" prequels.

Funny how things change though, right? Or, to put it in the words of our favorite synthetic lifeform with a taste for murder: "Big things have small beginnings." "Prometheus" features an all-star cast including the likes of Noomi Rapace as Elizabeth Shaw, Logan Marshall-Green as Charlie Holloway, Charlize Theron as Meredith Vickers, Idris Elba as the ship's pilot Janek, a pre-"Mission: Impossible" Sean Harris as Fifield, Benedict Wong as Rivel, and even Guy Pearce as Peter Weyland (curiously saddled with old-age makeup, as opposed to an age-appropriate actor). But Scott's divisive and controversial choice to place Michael Fassbender's David in a position of such prominence — essentially making him responsible for all the Xenomorph mayhem that unfolds in the first "Alien" movie — was just one of many narrative swerves that contributed to the less-than-stellar response to "Prometheus" upon its release.

The last several years have seen something of a sea change, however. Both "Prometheus" and its direct sequel, "Alien: Covenant," have since gained their share of vocal supporters. (For the record, /Film has been ahead of the curve on "Prometheus" for some time now.) And now, finally, it appears that streaming audiences have (re)discovered this ambitious, ungainly, and otherwise thoroughly fascinating artifact for themselves.