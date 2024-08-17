Alien Vs. Predator Was A Minor Box Office Hit That Came At A Major Cost

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"I got pretty upset. I said, 'You do that you're going to kill the validity of the franchise in my mind,'" James Cameron told Ain't It Cool News in 2006, explaining his feelings regarding "Alien vs. Predator." The crossover project had been languishing in development hell for literally decades and Cameron, the director of 1986's "Aliens," clearly didn't believe that bringing these two beloved franchises together was the right move. Whether or not he was correct remains a source of debate. Either way, Fox eventually got things together, releasing "Alien vs. Predator" in theaters in 2004. In doing so, the studio set both properties on a rocky path that has arguably only recently stabilized in recent years.

At the time that he made those comments, Cameron had been speaking with "Alien" director Ridley Scott about a fifth film in the franchise following the release of "Alien: Resurrection" (which was a modest hit but a critical misfire). The two hadn't truly worked together on "Alien" or "Aliens," so having them come together in a meaningful way would have been something special. Scott would instead go on to direct the prequel "Prometheus" in 2012, which remains divisive as ever. Unfortunately, his collaboration with Cameron never came to pass and Fox went with a crossover that feels very much like it was cut from the same cloth as "Freddy vs. Jason" from a few years before it, for better or worse.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Alien vs. Predator" in honor of its 20th anniversary. We'll go over how the film is rooted in the "Alien vs. Predator" comic books, why it took so long for the movie to get made, what happened when it hit theaters, what happened to both of these franchises after the fact, and what lessons we can learn from it all with the benefit of hindsight. Let's dig in, shall we?