An Alien Vs. Predator Anime Series Was Made, But Disney Isn't Releasing It

Disney is finally making a new "Alien" movie following the company's acquisition of Fox in 2019, and in the wake of its successful "Predator" prequel "Prey" on Hulu no less. But it turns out, the company is already sitting on an animated mash-up of these two franchises that is done and ready to go. Unfortunately, the powers that be at the House of Mouse have decided not to release it, leaving us with the knowledge that a 10-episode "Alien vs. Predator" anime is just rotting in a vault for no good reason.

The information came directly from Joshua Izzo, the former licensing director at 20th Century Fox before the Disney acquisition. He spoke with the "Perfect Organism Podcast" on Alien Day last month (via IGN) and decided to spill the beans, revealing that he worked on an "Alien vs. Predator" anime series — one that's been completely finished and is now just sitting there on the shelf, gathering dust. In his own words:

"There is, sitting at Disney now, at 20th Studios, 10 episodes of a fully completed 'Alien vs. Predator' anime series that I produced. It's done. It's in the can. It's mixed; it's finished. It was produced and story cracked by Eric Calderon and Dave Baker, two unbelievably crazy talented guys."

Izzo also explained how the project came to be, with the pitch being a direct-to-video series of animated episodes. No director was named, but it's believed that Shinji Aramaki ("Halo Legends") was at the helm. Izzo added: