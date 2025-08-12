10 TV Shows Netflix Saved From Being Canceled

Netflix is many different things to many different people. To some, it's the home of gripping original series. To others, it's the perfect laundry-folding service, offering harmless entertainment and light reality shows to put on in the background. But to select TV fans, Netflix is the home for second chances.

As Netflix grew in stature and influence, the streamer needed more content to fill its servers. So it took, and took again, to previously canceled network and cable shows: shows that often had an impassioned but small cult audience. Netflix reunited the main cast and creative team of each show, to try and relight the fire it originally had and provide closure its fans desperately needed. Some experiments were successful. Others, less so. But all are worth talking about in the history of Netflix as a medium disruptor.

Here, then, are 10 TV shows Netflix saved from cancellation. Is your favorite on the list?