One of the most popular shows on Netflix for the past several years is "You," a psychological thriller based on the novel series of the same name by Caroline Kepnes. The series ran for five seasons and chronicled the adventures of serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) who traveled the world under various aliases while targeting fresh victims. Stylishly staged and sharply written, the series' protagonist gave it a distinctly villainous perspective on the world. And though "You" season 5 leaves Joe Goldberg's fate as a case closed, there are plenty of similar shows to keep the bloody thrills going.

There is no shortage of psychological thrillers available to watch, many of which are available on popular streaming services. Many of these shows involve serial killers and, on several memorable occasions, are told from the murderer's perspective like "You." Here are the 15 best TV shows like Netflix's "You" that you should definitely check out next.