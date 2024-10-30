The Best Stephen King TV Series According To Rotten Tomatoes Was Canceled

The cancellation of "The Outsider" was an undeniable bummer, especially because the show held so much promise from early on. Based on the 2018 King novel of the same name, the story kicked off with the disturbing murder of a boy who seemed to have been killed by his Little League coach. Mendelsohn's detective Ralph Anderson, dealing with lingering grief from the loss of his own son, is thrown for a loop when it turns out that the coach couldn't have killed the kid. Soon, the mystery turns supernatural, and Erivo appears as much-loved King character Holly Gibney.

"The Outsider" started off as a masterclass in uncanny, unnerving storytelling, and its dread-inducing monster was among the scariest King had crafted since the evil "IT" clown Pennywise. The show holds a strong 91% positive rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, apparently making it the highest-rated of any King TV adaptation. I was among the critics heaping praise on "The Outsider" from the start, calling it a contender for the title of "Stephen King's Modern TV Opus" in a review for Film School Rejects. This assessment — and pretty much every review from the time — was based on the limited number of episodes critics screened, and while I think "The Outsider" had a quality drop towards the end of its run, the early episodes remain terrifying and expertly crafted.

"The Outsider" was a harrowing prestige crime drama at the time when that genre was still going strong, and it subverted viewer expectations by introducing the impossible into its story. The show played with ideas of guilt and innocence, sorrow and rage, and the explainable and the inexplicable. Its lofty ideas about cycles of grief and violence were bolstered by two great performances (not to mention underrated supporting turns by Jason Bateman, Mare Winningham, Bill Camp, Yul Vasquez, and others), but in the end, it wasn't enough to convince HBO that the show should return for a second season.