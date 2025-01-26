15 Best British Crime Dramas, Ranked

If "Broadchurch" seems strangely familiar to American readers, it may be because of the underwhelming U.S. remake "Gracepoint." But while both series feature David Tennant in the leading role and share some basic plot elements and themes, they could not be more different in terms of execution.

Chris Chibnall's "Broadchurch" is a feat of storytelling that was at the forefront of Britain's crime drama scene in the 2010s, wielding heavy, controversial themes with immense care. Tennant and Olivia Coleman play small-town detectives, wading through the often dubious testimonies and volatile behaviors of an almost conspiratorial citizenry. Though each season introduces a new overarching case for them to solve, the initial mystery of a young child's murder haunts the entirety of the series. Chibnall was cautious of using such loaded storylines as mere dramatic fodder, and thus goes to great lengths to remind the audience that these tragedies aren't just the work of crime fiction. "At every point in 'Broadchurch' you're continually told and pulled back into the emotional cost," he told Den of Geek. "All throughout I was trying to say that nobody gets let off the hook in Broadchurch."

For those who have already seen "Broadchurch" but are searching for a similar experience, there are many shows quite similar to it that are definitely worth watching. For everyone else, "Broadchurch" is a must-watch mystery series that gives its characters just as much if not greater emphasis than it does its provocative story.

Where to watch in the U.S.: Peacock, PBS Masterpiece Passport, Prime Video