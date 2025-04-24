You Season 5: Joe Goldberg's Fate Explained

This article contains spoilers for all of "You," including the fifth and final season and the series finale. Stop reading now if you haven't finished the entire series!

After five seasons and a big old pile of dead bodies in each one, serial killer and self-described romantic Joe Goldberg, the character made famous by noted Swiftie Penn Badgley on the Netflix series, has finally been held accountable. So how did we get here?

We reunite with Joe in the season 5 premiere when, thanks to his wealthy and powerful wife Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie) — who he met and wooed while pretending to be a professor named Jonathan Moore — he's back in New York City and reclaiming his real name. Joe first left the Big Apple after the show's debut season due to the fact that he murdered a bunch of people there, including his then-girlfriend Guinevere Beck, played by Elizabeth Lail; he then lived in California with his first wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) before killing her and absconding to London. (To be absolutely fair to Joe, Love was also a murderer, so that one might have been an actual act of self-defense. I can't say that about the rest of his victims, though.) By the season's end, he's in solitary confinement in a maximum security prison, which is precisely where he belongs, and here's precisely how this notorious killer ends up behind bars.

Season 5 of "You" finally lets Joe fail, first of all. For the show's entire run up until this point, Joe has solved literally all of his problems with murder, and now, that tactic is finally not working as well as it once did. This is a relief, as a viewer; sure, the show is supposed to be heightened and campy, but at a certain point, the show really needed to break away from the endless cycle of "Joe gets in trouble, murders people to get out of it, and the trouble is no more." Ultimately, the show does something pretty smart: it introduces a resourceful new character whose tactics actually fool Joe, manipulating him right into a corner.