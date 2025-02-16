The Blacklist: Everything We Know About Raymond Reddington's Real Identity

The most important thing about Raymond Reddington's identity is this: he's almost certainly not who people think he is. This is the only thing about his background that the show has been relatively upfront about, even though it ultimately neglected to give any concrete proof of his true identity. The question of Red's identity isn't really even a question at first, but the show fully establishes that something fishy is going on in "The Blacklist" season 5 episode 22, titled "Sutton Ross."

In the season 5 finale, viewers discover that the literal bag of bones that Red has been protecting actually contains the corporeal remains of ... the real Raymond Reddington. A pivotal moment on the show, this revelation wrecked everything the viewers thought they knew about James Spader's character. Sometimes, these types of shock revelations are last-minute concoctions to inject some tension in a show that was getting a bit long in the tooth. But as the show's creator and executive producer Jon Bokenkamp told Entertainment Weekly at the time, Red's impostor nature was part of a long game that the makers (and Spader, who was the only cast member who knew about it) had been playing all along: