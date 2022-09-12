James Spader Brought Plenty Of His Own Ideas To His Blacklist Character

After nine seasons, the interwoven and mysterious plot of NBC's "The Blacklist" continues to thicken. Following in the footsteps of shows like "The X-Files" or "Twin Peaks," "The Blacklist" offers far more questions than answers. Frequently, it leads viewers down a garden path filled with red herrings. One such road involves the ever-mysterious identity of Red (James Spader).

For years, viewers suspected that Red was Liz Keen's (Megan Boone) father, which would explain his preoccupation with the young FBI agent. However, that fan theory was blown to pieces as the series progressed. Since then, Red said he is the KGB agent Ilya Koslov. But that was also a lie. Fans still don't know who he is or what Red's endgame is, but they're desperate to find out.

The mastermind's identity is the biggest mystery of "The Blacklist." But James Spader helped craft an enigma in a Borsalino fedora and Italian leather shoes playing his cards close to his chest.