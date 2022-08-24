Peacock To Become The Next-Day Streaming Home For NBC Shows Starting September 19

The current state of streaming is a bit of a chaotic mess. You've got Netflix's stock plummeting in one sector and whatever the hell is happening with HBO Max in the wake of the Discovery merger as they purge beloved shows left and right in another. Streaming on the whole seems to be in a transitional period as audiences can't possibly keep up with all the different streamers available, and we face a new era of paying cable prices for the shows and movies we want to watch.

Universal's streaming service, Peacock, has made some moves lately to fine-tune what its service provides users. Starting September 19, 2022, Peacock will be home to all NBC and Bravo shows, up to and including next-day access to new episodes of your favorite series from those networks ... provided you are springing for Peacock Premium.

As of now, basic Peacock is free but comes with ads. Peacock Premium will run you $5 a month and gets you access to all the shows you want if you can wait for the next day on stuff like Sunday Night Football, "Saturday Night Live," "The Tonight Show," "Young Rock," "Top Chef," and "America's Got Talent."