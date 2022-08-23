Here's When You Can Watch Halloween Ends At Home

Halloween fans, prepare to get out your iron. The so-called final entry in the series, "Halloween Ends," is expected to arrive in theaters on October 14, 2022. If you want to see Michael Myers and Laurie Strode duke it out for presumably one last time, you can do so in the comfort of your local movie theater.

However, fans will also get another option to watch this epic clash on the same day as its theatrical release. Much like last year's "Halloween Kills," "Ends" will be streaming on Peacock in a day-and-date release. The news was announced in a cheeky video featuring Laurie herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, as she recounts her long tenure in the role, which started back in 1978 with John Carpenter's classic slasher.

She also explained in the video the reason behind utilizing the same release strategy as "Kills" for "Ends." While "Kills" was released simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the decision to release "Ends" the same way was influenced by audience response.

"We discovered that there are people who want to go to the theater and scream their guts out," she said, "and other people who want to stay at home and scream their guts out. But what we knew is that people watched."