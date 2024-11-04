Stephen King's Favorite Character Has Already Been Played By Two Very Different Actors

After the "Mr. Mercedes" series ended on November 12, 2017, "The Outsider" began on January 12, 2020, featuring the same character of Holly Gibney, but played by a different actor. The showrunner of "The Outsider," Richard Price, initially wanted to change Holly Gibney's name because he took a lot of liberties with her character and had not engaged with the "Mr. Mercedes" series at all. But of course, considering how protective Stephen King is over Holly, the author refused.

"The Outsider" television series alters Holly's background, giving her a family history from Trinidad in the Caribbean. She grows up learning about ghosts, which plays a strong role in her hunches. Cynthia Erivo completely nails Holly's terse way of speaking, often taking her time in between words and choosing them carefully. Even her movements are cautious and calculated. She carries herself with a pensive demeanor and shrewd intelligence, drinking in everything around her and wielding it for her investigations.

Justine Lupe from the "Mr. Mercedes" series is more quirky, mixing deadpan humor with wide-eyed innocence. She speaks with a hurried shortness of breath, as if she second-guesses everything she says, and her lips are pursed. With an overall mousy appearance, Holly seems to fold into herself, almost vibrating with nervousness like a chihuahua until finding her confidence.

Women rarely get to be portrayed as such flawed individuals in literature and on screen — someone so awkward, intelligent, tenacious, and vulnerable all at once. Cynthia Erivo's interpretation of Holly is especially significant because Black women are not often seen as fully realized characters with nuance. Although Lupe aligns more closely to the emotional life of the character from the books, Erivo brings her own personal, inherent poise and strength that adds a different kind of depth.

"Mr. Mercedes" is currently available to watch on Peacock. "The Outsider" is available on Max.