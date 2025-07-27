Why Netflix Canceled Longmire After Saving The Series

"Longmire" aired on A&E for three seasons, and at the time, it was the network's most popular drama. Despite its success, though, A&E pulled the plug on the show after Warner Bros. refused to sell the rights to the network. With the series needing a new home, WB leased it to Netflix and ensured that Walt Longmire's story continued for another three seasons, only for history to repeat itself. Netflix also canceled "Longmire," and author Craig Johnson shared some details on the matter in a 2022 interview with Cowboy State Daily:

"It quickly became one of the highest-rated, original-content shows they've ever had. Smooth sailing for two more seasons and then guess what? Netflix wanted Warner Brothers to sell 'Longmire' to them. Once again, Warner Brothers wouldn't bite, but at least this time Netflix was gracious enough to allow the show a final season to wrap things up."

Given that streaming services have a tendency to cancel shows early, "Longmire" fans should be grateful that the creators were afforded the chance to wrap up the story on a satisfying note. Be that as it may, though, "Longmire" continues to be a hit among viewers as they discover it. As Johnson told the aforementioned outlet:

"This is Netflix, now one of the biggest producers in Hollywood with their massive budget, star-filled vehicles — and here's our little Indian & Cowboy show chugging along, year after year, as possibly the most re-viewed show in Netflix's history."

In recent years, franchise revivals have been all the rage, and the ongoing success of "Longmire" arguably makes it the perfect property to bring back from the dead. That said, the chances of Walt picking up his rifle again appear to be slim, albeit not impossible. So, can viewers expect the neo-Western series to ever return in some capacity?