Why Netflix Canceled Longmire After Saving The Series
If you're looking for more shows like "Justified," then look no further than "Longmire." Based on Craig Johnson's "Walt Longmire Mysteries" novels, it follows the titular sheriff as he and his deputy solve crimes in Absaroka County, Wyoming. That said, the stoic lawman's personal life is a mess, as he's also trying to come to grips with the death of his wife. Like Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) on "Justified," Walt (Robert Taylor) is reminiscent of the heroes who protected the Old West, and he delivers justice while retaining his dry sense of humor, despite his history of personal and romantic hardships.
Mind you, viewers who can't get enough of neo-Westerns about formidable lawmen are probably familiar with "Longmire" already. The series rose to popularity on Netflix after the streaming service saved it from being canceled on A&E, but the fairy tale wasn't destined for a long run. All good things must come to an end, and "Longmire" was forced to ride into the sunset after five years on the air — before viewers were ready to say goodbye to Walt and his adventures. With that in mind, why did Netflix pull the plug on creators John Coveny and Hunt Baldwin's show at the height of its popularity?
Longmire was a victim of its own success
"Longmire" aired on A&E for three seasons, and at the time, it was the network's most popular drama. Despite its success, though, A&E pulled the plug on the show after Warner Bros. refused to sell the rights to the network. With the series needing a new home, WB leased it to Netflix and ensured that Walt Longmire's story continued for another three seasons, only for history to repeat itself. Netflix also canceled "Longmire," and author Craig Johnson shared some details on the matter in a 2022 interview with Cowboy State Daily:
"It quickly became one of the highest-rated, original-content shows they've ever had. Smooth sailing for two more seasons and then guess what? Netflix wanted Warner Brothers to sell 'Longmire' to them. Once again, Warner Brothers wouldn't bite, but at least this time Netflix was gracious enough to allow the show a final season to wrap things up."
Given that streaming services have a tendency to cancel shows early, "Longmire" fans should be grateful that the creators were afforded the chance to wrap up the story on a satisfying note. Be that as it may, though, "Longmire" continues to be a hit among viewers as they discover it. As Johnson told the aforementioned outlet:
"This is Netflix, now one of the biggest producers in Hollywood with their massive budget, star-filled vehicles — and here's our little Indian & Cowboy show chugging along, year after year, as possibly the most re-viewed show in Netflix's history."
In recent years, franchise revivals have been all the rage, and the ongoing success of "Longmire" arguably makes it the perfect property to bring back from the dead. That said, the chances of Walt picking up his rifle again appear to be slim, albeit not impossible. So, can viewers expect the neo-Western series to ever return in some capacity?
What are the chances of a Longmire revival?
As of this writing, Walt Longmire is the star of 20+ books, so there's no shortage of material to mine for inspiration in the dream event that his television series is revived. However, while conversations about rebooting "Longmire" have taken place, and the series actors are more than willing to return to the fold, Craig Johnson told Cowboy State Daily that the show's future is currently in limbo. In his own words:
"There's a constant buzz about the return of the series, a potential season 7 or made-for TV movies, but nothing concrete. I think what's happened is that the show continues to be a success for both the producing entity, Warner Brothers, and the broadcasting entity, Netflix, without them doing anything. Once again, victims of our own success."
What's more, Warner Bros. Discovery has its own streaming service in the form of HBO Max, meaning that the company might not want to share such a potentially lucrative property with its competitors. At the same time, WBD has sold some of its more dormant projects to other entities lately (see Ketchup Entertainment's acquisition of "Coyote vs. Acme"), so maybe the company will hand over "Longmire" to another party down the line — assuming it continues to own the production rights to Johnson's original stories for the foreseeable future.