Why Streaming Services Keep Cancelling Shows So Early

In the streaming business, subscriber counts are everything. That's become somewhat less true with more and more ad-supported tiers introduced across different platforms, but that ad revenue is still dependent on the number of eyes watching content. "Growth" is the only thing that really matters, and streamers like Netflix put a lot of stock in which shows seem likely to keep subscribers around.

"The general rule of thumb is that if 50% of the show's audience doesn't complete the season, it is unlikely to be renewed," Bitmovin CEO Stephen Lederer told Newsweek in 2024. Lederer's company provides streaming infrastructure to various industry players. "From a pure business perspective, this makes sense because Netflix only wants hit shows to attract more advertisers and boost its revenue from advertising." In other words, the "throw it at the wall and see what sticks" approach is only sustainable in a long-term growth context if you're willing to bail early on things that aren't sticking — even if they might get more purchase later.

Another big factor is the ease with which streaming services can cut programming, compared to linear TV. Scheduling on a network like CBS is pretty rigid, adhering to a primetime hierarchy where established shows dovetail into newer ones to try to build interest. If one of those new shows is floundering, it's hard to cancel it without having a substitute ready to go that can pick up the slack. "You're moving these things and they don't move like speed boats," former NBC Studios president Tom Nunan told The Wrap in December. "They move like giant aircraft carriers." Streamers, on the other hand, can cancel shows at a moment's notice with no such concerns, all while relying on the thing that still drives most subscriptions in the first place — their back catalogs of old content.

"The dirty little secret about streaming is [that] still the most robust numbers are coming in for their library, not for their new shows," Nunan said. "So the new shows can come and go."