Every Live-Action Star Wars TV Season Ranked

Spoilers ahead for all live-action "Star Wars" shows.

It's been nearly six years since the great Disney+ "Star Wars" project began with "The Mandalorian" season 1 in 2019. In the absence of any theatrical films since "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker," streaming has become the de facto platform for the franchise, and Lucasfilm has put out an honestly staggering amount of live-action television in just over half a decade. That's in addition to the fantastic work constantly being done by Lucasfilm Animation, but today, we're specifically talking about the live-action "Star Wars" series.

As of right now, the future of live-action "Star Wars" on Disney+ is unclear, with "Ahsoka" season 2 being the lone exception to the rule. Not only that, but "Andor" creator Tony Gilroy (while addressing the show's massive budget) has also claimed Disney told him, in his own words, "Streaming is dead, we don't have the money we had before."

Admittedly, not all live-action "Star Wars" projects need to cost the $650 million that "Andor" apparently did. But the question remains: Is this a sustainable model going forward? Disney CEO Bob Iger and other Disney execs have said repeatedly they plan to focus more on quality over quantity with streaming, while "Star Wars" itself will finally return to the big screen in 2026. Given all of that, and in the wake of "Andor" season 2, let's look back at all the live-action "Star Wars" shows so far and rank them.