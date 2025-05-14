Andor Season 2 Ending Explained: A Complicated Show Gets A Complicated Ending

This post contains spoilers for all of "Andor" season 2.

I wonder sometimes how we would view the first decade of Disney's ownership of Star Wars as a whole if it weren't for "Andor." The sequel trilogy, which started strong, ended with the most universally disliked film in franchise history. A new streaming era on Disney+ kicked off with a fantastic spin-off in "The Mandalorian," then slowly devolved with less stellar entries like "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "The Book of Boba Fett." I like "The Bad Batch" and "Tales of the Jedi" as much as the next guy, but the flagship Star Wars stories just started to seem like bad bets. And then "Andor" arrived in 2022, and as far as I'm concerned, none of that other stuff really matters.

It may seem like I'm being hyperbolic, but bear with me. "Andor" is over now, with the final three episodes of season 2 hitting Disney+ this week, and I am in mourning. We truly may never see its kind again, and that's not meant as a dig on the larger franchise. It's just a fact that shows of this caliber, granted this kind of budget and creative freedom, in one of the biggest genre franchises in the world, with every single piece of the production firing on all cylinders, don't come around often. I don't think it's absurd to say that we are leaving a golden age of Star Wars, simply because "Andor" was a part of it.

The final arc of "Andor" season 2 has given us plenty to chew on. This is not a simple show, and it does not have a simple ending. The last few episodes may leave you feeling unresolved, incomplete, and antsy. But that was always part of the point.

