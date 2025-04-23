You May Have Missed Andor Season 2's Most Heartbreaking Moment

The "Star Wars" galaxy is filled with fascinating droid characters that do all sorts of tasks. From faithful companions, to terrifying assassins and enforcers, there's no shortage of cool droids in the franchise. Sure, plenty of droids are cute merchandising opportunities first, compelling characters second, but they nevertheless make for some of the most memorable characters in the entire franchise.

That being said, the "Star Wars" franchise's position on droid rights and personhood is sloppy at best. Are they slaves? Should we even consider them people? The answer, sadly, depends on the title. Some seem to treat droids with as much reverence as the human (or alien) heroes, others as cute pets, "The Mandalorian" as objects you can kick around and destroy indiscriminately.

This brings me to "Andor." Tony Gilroy's prequel to "Rogue One" is already not just the best "Star Wars" story but one of the best television series of the past decade. It is a thrilling, riveting drama about how rebellions are born, and the human cost of resisting tyranny. It also looks absolutely stunning, and has an bonkers talented cast. But none of that matters, because the best thing about the show (I'm only half joking) is B2EMO.

B2EMO is Maarva's (Fiona Shaw) droid companion, a sweet, faithful, sincere nugget of goodness in what is otherwise a soul-crushing TV show about the evils of the Empire. He misses his humans dearly, and has a monotone voice and melancholic personality that is reminiscent of Marvin the severely depressed droid from "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" series by Douglas Adams. Most importantly, he is the absolute best boy.

This makes Diego Luna's Cassian Andor abandoning B2EMO on a strange planet in the third episode of "Andor" season 2 completely unforgivable and heartbreaking. And if you missed it, you're a monster, too.