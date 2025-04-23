You May Have Missed Andor Season 2's Most Heartbreaking Moment
The "Star Wars" galaxy is filled with fascinating droid characters that do all sorts of tasks. From faithful companions, to terrifying assassins and enforcers, there's no shortage of cool droids in the franchise. Sure, plenty of droids are cute merchandising opportunities first, compelling characters second, but they nevertheless make for some of the most memorable characters in the entire franchise.
That being said, the "Star Wars" franchise's position on droid rights and personhood is sloppy at best. Are they slaves? Should we even consider them people? The answer, sadly, depends on the title. Some seem to treat droids with as much reverence as the human (or alien) heroes, others as cute pets, "The Mandalorian" as objects you can kick around and destroy indiscriminately.
This brings me to "Andor." Tony Gilroy's prequel to "Rogue One" is already not just the best "Star Wars" story but one of the best television series of the past decade. It is a thrilling, riveting drama about how rebellions are born, and the human cost of resisting tyranny. It also looks absolutely stunning, and has an bonkers talented cast. But none of that matters, because the best thing about the show (I'm only half joking) is B2EMO.
B2EMO is Maarva's (Fiona Shaw) droid companion, a sweet, faithful, sincere nugget of goodness in what is otherwise a soul-crushing TV show about the evils of the Empire. He misses his humans dearly, and has a monotone voice and melancholic personality that is reminiscent of Marvin the severely depressed droid from "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" series by Douglas Adams. Most importantly, he is the absolute best boy.
This makes Diego Luna's Cassian Andor abandoning B2EMO on a strange planet in the third episode of "Andor" season 2 completely unforgivable and heartbreaking. And if you missed it, you're a monster, too.
B2EMO deserved better
Gilroy once said that B2EMO's personality is based on "an older dog," and it shows. From the moment we meet him, Bee is missing Cassian greatly. Not as an owner or leader, but the same way a dog misses their owner. Bee even tilts his head inquisitively like a dog. When Fiona Shaw's Maarva dies, the most heartbreaking reactions come from B2EMO himself, who kept asking about her like a child who doesn't understand death. He curls up, unwilling to leave Maarva's apartment, desperately asking for Cassian until Brasso (Joplin Sibtain) takes care of him, offering to stay with Bee for the night and then taking him in. He is not a work droid, or a protocol droid; he is an emotional companion.
Since Cassian is absent from Ferrix for most of the first season of "Andor," it's the relationship between Bee and Brasso that becomes a highlight of the last couple of episodes. Not only does Brasso take care of the droid after Maarva's death, but he also accompanies him during her funeral. Brasso even front-kicks an imperial Sparta-style when he dares knock Bee over.
In "Andor" season 2 we are reunited with Bee, Brasso, Bix (Adria Arjona), and Wilmon (Muhannad Bhaier), now living together in a quiet arable farming planet. Almost every scene he's in, Bee asks about Cassian and when he's coming back. At every turn, the world's worst droid owner fails to show up, instead engaging in silly missions for the sake of the Rebellion.
When Andor finally does show up in the third episode, he's in full emergency escape mode, grabbing Bix and Wilmon before getting the hell out of the planet before they're captured. Granted, he has a stolen TIE fighter, he just killed a bunch of imperials, and there's a blockade around the planet. Still, though the episode doesn't draw attention to it, Andor also leaves Bee behind — and Brasso's dead body.
Cassian Andor is worse than Jon Snow
It is understandable that Andor was in a hurry, but he couldn't take the time to go grab B2EMO? It couldn't take more than a couple of minutes to fly by, grab his charger, and let him on the ship. Cassian leaving Bee behind is not just a travesty, it is a crime against droids, a crime against friendship, and a betrayal to everything good.
It was already painful to see Brasso die while trying to help his friends, but this is too much. Poor Bee was left with Brasso's girlfriend, was told it would only be for a few days and that his friends would come back for him. Now, Cassian is gone for good, taking Wil and Bix with him, and Brasso is dead? I'm not sure B2EMO's little circuits will be able to take this much heartbreak.
It is the biggest betrayal of a side-kick/pet/companion in a TV show since the world's worst puppy owner, Jon Snow, left Ghost the direwolf behind in the final season of "Game of Thrones." There is no reason why Snow would be such a jerk so as to not bring his wolf with him, and there is no excuse good enough to forgive Cassian leaving B2EMO on a strange planet without his friends.
The "Star Wars" franchise has always had a complicated relationship with droids, but this is worse than Din Djarin kicking a droid. Andor may be a hero to the Rebellion, but I will always see him as a guy willing to leave his droid behind.