The Voice Of Andor's B2EMO Droid Didn't Expect To Stay In The Show
The following post contains spoilers for "Andor."
"Andor" has completed the first of two seasons in the story leading up to "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," and we've added some great new characters to a galaxy far, far away. Since this is "Star Wars" we're talking about, it only makes sense that one of the very best of them is a droid. It was easy to fall in love with the boxy B2EMO, the companion to Maarva (Fiona Shaw), Cassian's (Diego Luna) adoptive mother. He is a bit grumpy here and there, and he's not so good at lying, but mostly, he's just watching out for the friend he loves and is protective of her after so many years together. Droids may have a shelf life, but if they stay in good condition, they'll sadly outlive many of their human buddies.
When Maarva dies in the show, the poor groundmech salvage assist unit is heartbroken. He doesn't want to say goodbye, and he doesn't want to be left alone. Our hearts break for him as we watch him grieve. Co-writer and creator Tony Gilroy recently did an interview with StarWars.com where he spoke about the sweet little red guy, his electronic voice, and who created him.
Gilroy let fans know that B2 was based on "an older dog," which I will admit made me gulp back tears a little. If you think about an older dog who has lost his companion, or the ones that sit at the gravesite of their friend ... you know what? I'll just stop now before I start sobbing.
The team fell in love with this creation from creature effects supervisor Neal Scanlan based on his look alone, according to Gilroy, but that isn't the only reason audiences have such affection for him. It's also the voice of Dave Chapman, who didn't even expect to hear himself in the series.
'This guy's really good'
Chapman, one of the BB-8 performers in the latest "Star Wars" trilogy, was the puppeteer chosen to operate B2EMO. In the interview, we learn that the plan was always to cast a voice performer to re-record the dialogue for the droid, though Chapman performed the original lines in what is known as a "scratch track." Gilroy said:
"I remember having a list of audition pieces and watching a bunch of them. My brother John was over there one day, and he goes, 'I'm not hearing anything here I like as much as [Dave].' He goes, 'This guy's really good.' And we went back and were like, 'Man, let's just keep him.' So that's his voice, and that was a great phone call to make — to call him up and go, 'It's yours. You're gonna be the voice of this thing.'"
This sort of occurrence does happen here and there, as it did in the case of Mark Walton, the art department crew member who voiced the hamster Rhino in the Disney film "Bolt," but ended up as the actual voice of the character in the film.
Gilroy said that Chapman was used to having his voice removed once an actor was cast, and he was "overwhelmed" by being chosen for the role. It's a lovely story, but I now blame Chapman for my tear-streaked face while watching the last few episodes. You're a good droid, B2EMO. Friends, if they don't take good care of him in season 2, we riot.
"Andor" is currently streaming its first season on Disney+.