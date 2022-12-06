The Voice Of Andor's B2EMO Droid Didn't Expect To Stay In The Show

The following post contains spoilers for "Andor."

"Andor" has completed the first of two seasons in the story leading up to "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," and we've added some great new characters to a galaxy far, far away. Since this is "Star Wars" we're talking about, it only makes sense that one of the very best of them is a droid. It was easy to fall in love with the boxy B2EMO, the companion to Maarva (Fiona Shaw), Cassian's (Diego Luna) adoptive mother. He is a bit grumpy here and there, and he's not so good at lying, but mostly, he's just watching out for the friend he loves and is protective of her after so many years together. Droids may have a shelf life, but if they stay in good condition, they'll sadly outlive many of their human buddies.

When Maarva dies in the show, the poor groundmech salvage assist unit is heartbroken. He doesn't want to say goodbye, and he doesn't want to be left alone. Our hearts break for him as we watch him grieve. Co-writer and creator Tony Gilroy recently did an interview with StarWars.com where he spoke about the sweet little red guy, his electronic voice, and who created him.

Gilroy let fans know that B2 was based on "an older dog," which I will admit made me gulp back tears a little. If you think about an older dog who has lost his companion, or the ones that sit at the gravesite of their friend ... you know what? I'll just stop now before I start sobbing.

The team fell in love with this creation from creature effects supervisor Neal Scanlan based on his look alone, according to Gilroy, but that isn't the only reason audiences have such affection for him. It's also the voice of Dave Chapman, who didn't even expect to hear himself in the series.