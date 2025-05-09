Mon Mothma's Big Andor Speech Retconned Star Wars History

The monster screaming the loudest? The monster we've helped create, who will come for us all soon enough, is the heavy spoilers ahead for "Andor" season 2, episode 9.

"Star Wars" has a real Glup Shitto problem. The more the galaxy expands thanks to numerous new animated and live-action shows, video games, comics, books, and much more, so grows the temptation to try and connect it all via nods, Easter eggs, and cameos.

Take the way Dave Filoni continuously desecrates the medium of animation by bringing every single character he ever touched to the live-action MandoVerse (and even devoting an entire show to a cartoon character whose very existence makes increasingly less sense) via gratuitous cameos that more often than not distract from the main story. Sure, it's fun to see different parts of the franchise interact and tie into a larger narrative, but when it's at the expense of the quality of the current narrative, it does a disservice to "Star Wars" at large.

That is not an issue with "Andor," the best, boldest "Star Wars" experiment in decades. This is not just a timely, poignant show with a whole lot to say about our current sociopolitical climate, but also an exquisitely designed, shot, written, and directed show with one hell of a great cast.

One aspect of "Andor" that perhaps doesn't get the praise it deserves is how it ties together different corners of the "Star Wars" universe. Sure, there the many nods to what we see in "Rogue One," the title that season 2 is directly building toward, but also pieces of the legends canon that are incorporated in ways that don't feel forced or that contradict what's come before. Though there have been cameos before, none have felt like a forced Glup Shitto nod to fans, but rather inevitable appearances from people that would naturally come into this story, then leave when their part in it ends. Case in point, how episode 9 ties directly into one of the best episodes of "Star Wars Rebels," only retconning a tiny amount in order to connect live-action and animation.