Star Wars Fans Have Been Waiting For Mon Mothma's Unforgettable Andor Season 2 Speech

This post contains spoilers for "Andor" and "Star Wars Rebels."

"Andor" has been fleshing out overlooked, abandoned corners of "Star Wars" history in ways we never thought were possible. The third arc of season 2 — which includes episodes 7, 8, and 9 — forces us to confront the horrifying, spine-chilling reality of a second Ghorman massacre instigated by the Galactic Empire, where hundreds of protesters die. The show extracts the first massacre directly from the non-canon "Star Wars" Extended Universe (now known as Legends), granting it canonical legitimacy to brutal effect.

Advertisement

With these dual Ghorman massacres, "Andor" underlines the bloody, violent cycle of history repeating itself, where the Empire has repeatedly weaponized local resistance groups to trigger political unrest and planet-wide genocides. After both Cassian (Diego Luna) and Wilmon (Muhannad Ben Amor) manage to survive the Ghorman massacre, we arrive at an unavoidable realization: the Rebellion must stop hiding in the shadows and find a way to directly challenge the Imperial superstructure.

This is where Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) comes in. Throughout the series, Mothma has been tirelessly working behind the scenes to fund the Rebel cause, and recently, she did her best to rally fellow senators to de-escalate the Ghorman situation. Regrettably, her efforts are rendered futile after the wide-scale massacre at Ghorman Plaza, which leaves both her and Senator Bail Organa (Benjamin Bratt) shattered. After the two discuss their plans to eventually meet at the Rebel base, Yavin IV, Mothma decides to give a speech at the Senate in the aftermath of the incident. In true "Andor" fashion, Mothma's speech is scathingly passionate and heartbreaking, emerging as a worthy successor to Luthen Rael's profound monologue in season 1.

Advertisement

This unforgettable moment, however, has been a long time coming, as it dramatizes a critical juncture in "Star Wars Rebels." Let's explore these speeches and compare them.