In Praise Of Mon Mothma's Final And Subtle Transformation Into A Full-Time Rebel In Andor

This post contains spoilers for the "Andor" season 1 finale.

"Andor" has been a true breath of fresh air to the "Star Wars" franchise, in terms of tone, storytelling, visuals, and themes. One of the show's biggest contributions is its take on the Rebel Alliance. Before, the Rebels were mostly one-note, a group of chivalrous knights fighting an evil empire with pure goodness. Sure, they were cool, but there was rather little in terms of personal stakes for the non-Skywalkers or Solos in the Rebellion. Now, "Andor" is giving the Rebel Alliance more nuance, with layered inner conflict for many of the characters that turns the decision to fight the Empire into an actual personal struggle rather than a plot convenience.

This brings us to Mon Mothma, the only major "Star Wars" legacy character in "Andor," and one who's gotten a huge makeover. In the original "Star Wars" trilogy, Mon was little more than just another rebel leader who gives a big speech and then disappears, best remembered for the "Many Bothans died" meme and little else. We know she is an integral part of the Rebel Alliance, but we don't really have time to see how. Well, that's end with "Andor," a series that puts the "alliance" back in Rebel Alliance, showing how it is comprised of many different people from all walks of life.

Mon, though similar to Leia in her high-born status, is unlike anything we've seen in the franchise before, a woman who is putting everything on the line to help the Rebellion, trapped between a desire to fight for freedom and her putting up appearances. In the "Andor" season 1 finale, however, Mothma finally sheds her persona and seemingly commits full-time to the Rebellion, all with a simple unbuttoning of her collar.