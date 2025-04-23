Andor Season 2's Unexpected Mon Mothma Moment Is A True 2025 Mood In Every Possible Way

Everyone should have expected a big, climactic finish to "Andor" season 2, episode 3. Season 1 made a trend of the multi-episode arc, each one delivering a major climax at the end: the showdown with corporate security on Ferrix, the Imperial payroll heist on Adhani, the prison break at Narkina 5, and the memorial service turned rebel uprising back on Ferrix. Since season 2 is taking year-long time jumps between each group of three episodes, it was natural that the trend would continue, and the first arc of "Andor" season 2 ends in a maelstrom of a montage with Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) at its center.

Advertisement

The main action of the episode takes place far, far away from Chandrila, where Mon has been busy the whole arc hosting the wedding festivities of her daughter Leida (Bronte Carmichael). Instead, the last 10 minutes or so mainly focus on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he races back to the farming community on Mina-Rau where Bix (Adria Arjona), Wilmon (Muhannad Bhaier), and Brasso (Joplin Sibtain) have been hiding out since fleeing Ferrix. But intercut with the intense fight on Mina-Rau — one that leaves Brasso dead and — we get shots of the wedding reception, featuring a harrowing portrait of Mon Mothma doing shots and dancing wildly to a remix of season 1's "Niamos" music.

To be fair, Mon has a lot on her plate in this moment. She's supposed to be happily celebrating the marriage of her (very young) daughter in a Chandrilan tradition that she deeply disagrees with. Of course, the only reason the wedding is happening at all is because Mon needed the groom's father, Davo Sculdun (Richard Dillane), to help hide her rebel-affiliated finances from Imperial eyes. To top it all off, she's just sent off one of her oldest friends, Tay Kolma (Ben Miles), to be killed by Cinta (Varada Sethu) at the orders of Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård).

Advertisement