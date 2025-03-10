Andor Season 1's First Three Episodes Are Free To Watch, Full Season Added To Hulu

If no one has told you to watch "Andor" yet, then let me be the first (and certainly the loudest). Despite earning rave reviews during its first season and quickly establishing itself as the greatest "Star Wars" TV series to date, the sci-fi spy thriller and "Rogue One" prequel has flown a bit under the radar for more casual fans. Thankfully, it's now easier to watch than ever before.

In a bid to get more eyes on the series leading up to its season 2 premiere on April 22, 2025, Disney just put the first three episodes of season 1 up on YouTube for free. That's a complete arc of the show, and surely enough to get plenty of newcomers hooked. In addition, the entirety of season 1 is now streaming on Hulu, opening it up to a much wider audience that might have that streamer but not a Disney+ subscription. (Hulu will continue to stream the full season until "Andor" season 2 arrives.)

It's nice to see Disney and Lucasfilm putting some extra push behind "Andor," given the numerous accolades it received upon its first outing. "Star Wars" has been in a bit of a strange place lately, made up mostly of short-tenured shows that went over budget and failed to break through in a crowded streaming market. It only makes sense for Disney to put as much marketing power as possible behind the one "Star Wars" project that's received universal praise.