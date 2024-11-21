Andor Creator Tony Gilroy Hopes Season 2 Will Succeed Where Season 1 Failed

By several metrics, "Andor" was a success — from widespread critical acclaim (it's the best-reviewed live-action "Star Wars" project ever on Rotten Tomatoes) to Emmy recognition to the more unquantifiable idea that it was just, you know, really fun to watch — but perhaps not in one hyper-specific area. Even as early as the first few weeks after its initial release, the show's viewership ratings reflected solid yet unspectacular numbers that raised some troubling questions. Was that a case of the slow-burn plot simply taking a little time to get going in earnest, or was this proof that diehards were showing up while more casual fans needed some serious convincing? Whatever the truth of it was, Tony Gilroy clearly isn't taking any chances with season 2.

In fact, making "Andor" appeal to as broad an audience as possible was Gilroy's stated intent right from the beginning. Before the show ever premiered, the writer went out of his way to say that "Andor" was meant as a gateway for new fans. Theoretically, nobody needs to be a "Star Wars" expert in order to appreciate this prequel story. All you have to know is the broad strokes of the Rebellion and the Empire, along with the fact that this is building to the events of "Rogue One." Despite the presence of fan-favorite characters like Mon Mothma and Saw Gerrera (and coming up in season 2, Ben Mendelsohn's Orson Krennic and Alan Tudyk's K-2SO), the writing ensures that their roles make perfect sense for anyone who might not know that they've appeared in past franchise movies and shows. Compare that to shows like "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," and especially "Ahsoka," all of which require viewers to put in hours of homework from various other properties simply to understand various plot developments and characters.

Luckily, there's still plenty of time to spread the word among hardcore fans and "Star Wars" skeptics alike, because "Andor" season 2 will arrive on Disney+ on April 22, 2025.