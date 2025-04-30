Andor Season 2 Makes One Of The Darkest Star Wars Legends Into Brutal Canon

In episode 4, we hear about a monument in the middle of the main square in Ghorman's capital city of Palmo that commemorates a massacre, but it isn't until episode 5 that we learn of the true lengths of the Empire's evil. It turns out, 16 years earlier, Grand Moff Tarkin was prevented from landing on the city by peaceful protesters against the Empire. Tarkin being Tarkin, he decided to do away with decorum or decency and landed his starship on top of the Ghormans, killing hundreds.

In the Expanded Universe, now known as Legends, the Ghorman Massacre took place just a few years after the start of the Imperial Era. The event was first introduced in "The Rebel Alliance Sourcebook" for the "Star Wars" roleplaying game in 1990. It's so important that it directly led to the formation of the Rebel Alliance. In Legends, the former Delegation of 2000 members like Senator Bail Organa and Mon Mothma were inspired by the horrific massacre to begin plotting an open rebellion against the Empire. The massacre on Ghorman became the single biggest encapsulation of the Empire's cruelty and evil, and the single biggest inspiration to fight against it until the destruction of Princess Leia's home planet of Alderaan nearly 20 years later.

That Tony Gilroy is incorporating the Legends version of the Ghorman massacre into "Andor" season 2 as well as building up to the version of the events from "Star Wars Rebels" speaks to the brilliant genius of "Andor" and how it connects different sides of "Star Wars" together, seamlessly incorporating canonical events and Legends material.

To quote Nemik's manifesto, "The day will come when all these skirmishes and battles, these moments of defiance, will have flooded the banks of the Empire's authority and then there will be one too many. One single thing will break the siege." That single thing is the Ghorman Massacre, taking place on a planet that has already suffered greatly under the boot of the Empire and will inspire a whole galaxy to rise up and fight evil.

New episodes of "Andor" drop on Tuesday nights on Disney+.