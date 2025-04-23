Another Star Wars TV Show Already Showed Us How Andor Season 2's Most Chilling Storyline Ends

This article contains potential spoilers for "Andor" season 2

"Andor" season 2 wastes no time in reminding viewers just how cruel and brutal the Empire is. In the first episode of the season, we see a meeting between high-ranking Imperial officials at the Maltheen Divide. Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn), director of the Death Star project, leads the meeting, and attendees include both Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and Major Partagaz (Anton Lesser) of the Imperial Security Bureau. The purpose of the meeting, as Krennic lays out, revolves around the planet Ghorman.

In order to complete construction on the Death Star reactor, the Empire needs a specific mineral that only Ghorman can provide: "deep, substrate, foliated calcite." The only problem is that mining such a foundational mineral will likely destabilize the planet, leading to forced relocations for its residents. Krennic's meeting is primarily to form strategies to turn public sentiment against the residents of Ghorman before that happens, thus ensuring Imperial support.

It's easy to tell from this meeting alone that things are going to get real bad real fast, but those who've seen the animated series "Star Wars Rebels" have some details on just how horrifically this plot line will end. In "Rebels," which takes place over the same span of time as "Andor," Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) flees Coruscant in 2 BBY to lead the Rebel Alliance, but not before delivering a huge speech on the floor of the Senate condemning Palpatine for his tyrannical policies and the treatment of the Ghormans in particular. This is all prompted by a specific event we know as the Ghorman Massacre, which "Andor" season 2 is now bringing to the screen.

