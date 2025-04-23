How Andor Season 2 Brings Real-World Horrors Into The Star Wars Universe

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first three episodes of "Andor" season 2 and discusses the potentially triggering topic of sexual assault.

"Andor" has never been a series to do anything halfway. Where the rest of the "Star Wars" franchise has rarely had the time or interest in diving too deep into the practicalities and politics of an Empire ruling over an entire galaxy (and the one time it did, well, we got the prequels), this spinoff/prequel show has never once shied away from shining a light on the real face of oppression. Whether it be season 1's exploration into the banal fanaticism of characters like Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) and his trusted Sergeant Linus Mosk (Alex Ferns), the career-minded Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) climbing the Imperial bureaucratic ladder, or the systematic oppression of the native population on Aldhani, every villain has their own motivations and reasons for lending their support to authoritarianism. And, just as in our own history, the sheer and simple humanity of it all only makes it even more terrifying.

Advertisement

Season 2 has picked up this same thread and run with it, as I wrote in my review "Andor" for /Film here, and it only takes a few scenes into the premiere episode to realize how much deeper it goes. In fact, this approach to drawing on real-world horrors appears to be a concentrated focus throughout the first three episodes overall, all of which dropped at once in this season's new release strategy.

It starts when we're provided a window into the most casual boardroom conversation about attempted genocide depicted in all of "Star Wars," as Dedra and Major Partagaz (Anton Lesser) are summoned to discuss what to do about the planet Ghorman and the underground mineral deposits they need to excavate to fuel the Emperor's "energy project." In episodes 2 and 3, we return to the trio of Bix (Adria Arjona), Brasso (Joplin Sibtain), and the droid B2EMO (Dave Chapman) on Mina-rau peacefully hiding from the Empire — until a random audit puts "undocumented" workers like themselves squarely in the sights of local patrols. When this all culminates in episode 3, with one of the most distressing moments in the entire franchise, it's painfully clear what "Andor" has on its mind.

Advertisement

With each one of these subplots, "Andor" season 2 brings headlines from our own world straight into the "Star Wars" universe ... and it's all the more effective for it.