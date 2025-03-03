One Oscar-Winning Movie Never Got Distribution – Here's How You Can Watch It

A year after the Academy Awards rightfully honored director Jonathan Glazer's Holocaust drama "The Zone of Interest" for Best International Feature Film, the voting body made an equally monumental decision by awarding the heart-rending Palestinian feature "No Other Land" for Best Documentary — yet, for the vast majority of audiences, moviegoers have been unable to watch the film in theaters. In a highly-charged political landscape, the film world has had to reckon with the October 7, 2023 attack in Israel and the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian population in Gaza. Both films represent two of the most critical artistic efforts of the century, with each creative team making an effort to urge the world to wake up and pay attention to the plight of the Palestinian people. However, despite enjoying an acclaimed film festival run and the #1 spot on /Film's own "10 Most Underrated Movies Of 2024" rankings, "No Other Land" has yet to secure widespread studio distribution across the globe.

As of the date of this publishing, it remains inordinately difficult to actually watch "No Other Land" the way it was meant to be seen. The film comes from directors Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, and Hamdan Ballal and documents Israel's repeated demolition, terrorizing, and unjust occupation of various villages in Basel's hometown of Masafer Yatta located in the West Bank. For a supposedly "complicated" political situation, the documentary cuts through all the outside noise to deliver a frighteningly personal and firsthand account of what it's like to live through the complete and utter devastation of one's home ... all while Israelis live in relative decadence mere miles away without any state-sanctioned infringement upon their rights.

"No Other Land" is an urgent, necessary, and uncomfortably sobering experience, but here's where fortunate viewers are able to watch the film.