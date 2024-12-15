The 10 Most Underrated Movies Of 2024, Ranked

There's no such thing as a "bad" year for movies — not if you watch enough of them. That statement might come across like a hackneyed cliché every time film fans trot that out and lob it into the ether like a self-righteous grenade ... but it's still true!

Okay, we won't put lipstick on a pig: the state of the industry these days feels, to put a fine point on it, dire. Blockbusters have bullied out smaller and more original offerings on their way to ruling the roost, though even that's no guarantee anymore with the way budgets keep skyrocketing. Streaming platforms have become a last, desperate haven for passion projects from our best and brightest filmmakers ... but that only makes it easier for the Powers That Be to take movies like Clint Eastwood's "Juror #2" and sentence them to a digital death penalty. And unless they're dealing with names like Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve, Jordan Peele, or M. Night Shyamalan, none of the decision-makers seem particularly inclined to be in the risk-taking business.

It's never been harder for the underdogs; not just to get them made, but simply to motivate belt-tightening general audiences to actually go out and watch them. By that same token, however, it's never been more important to hold these movies up, spread awareness as best we can, and celebrate them for pulling off a minor miracle. Still, it wasn't enough to merely exist in such a hostile environment. Each of the following titles went above and beyond to rank among the best of the year. These are the hidden gems, the pleasant surprises, and the little engines that could — the ones that refused to accept defeat in the face of overwhelming odds — that make up the most underrated movies of 2024.