This Inspiring, Disturbing Drama Is The Best Movie You Didn't Get Around To Watching This Month

(Welcome to Under the Radar, a column where we spotlight specific movies, shows, trends, performances, or scenes that caught our eye and deserved more attention ... but otherwise flew under the radar. In this edition: J.A. Bayona's "Society of the Snow" is an existential triumph, Jodie Comer delivers an unforgettable performance in "The End We Start From," and "Fallen Leaves" tells a timely love story amid war.)

The new year brings us the first installment of "Under the Radar" in 2024 and, with January having drawn to a close, it's worth looking back and taking stock of how no matter how much things change, the more things stay the same. You know how all our bright and optimistic New Year's resolutions are already aging like milk, despite our best intentions? Well, that's kind of like how Hollywood tends to approach the month of January — except maybe without the "best intentions" part.

The turning of the calendar is typically accompanied by movie fans breathlessly anticipating the next slate of movies and shows scheduled (however tentatively) for the next twelve months. But even in a time when the "summer blockbuster season" is no longer confined to the actual summer, the vast majority of the most exciting titles don't start popping up until March and beyond. (Looking at you, "Dune: Part Two.") So where does that leave us?

Predictably, 2024 has gotten off to a slow start at the box office, giving moviegoers the impression that there was simply nothing to see. But, to quote Dakota Johnson, "That's not the truth, Ellen." We've rounded up the best of the best from the so-called January doldrums: streaming debuts that should've generated more buzz, limited theatrical releases that deserved a wider audience, and powerhouse performances we'll remember long after Oscars season fades away.