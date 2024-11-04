Clint Eastwood's Juror #2 Should Be A Box Office Hit – And WB Is Making A Big Mistake

It was an exceptionally quiet weekend at the box office. The only major new release was Robert Zemeckis' experimental drama "Here," which had a muted $5 million opening. So, holdovers like "Venom: The Last Dance," "The Wild Robot," and "Conclave" were responsible for holding down the fort, resulting in a weekend where the domestic box office totaled less than $75 million. That's not great. Clearly, there was room for more. Specifically, Warner Bros. may well have missed an opportunity here with Clint Eastwood's "Juror #2."

Readers would be forgiven for not knowing that Eastwood, a legend both as an actor and director, has a new movie in theaters, seeing as "Juror #2" was released in roughly 50 theaters in the U.S. this past weekend, with no expansion planned. WB is, essentially, only releasing the movie in theaters at all so that it can qualify for the Oscars later this year. At this time, it's unclear how much of an awards season push the studio is even going to give the film anyhow. In short? WB is pretty much burying Eastwood's movie, which begs the question: Why? The more one looks at it, the less sense it all makes.

For one, this film has earned Eastwood the best reviews he's gotten in years as a director. Jeremy Mathai labeled the film "one of the best and most invigorating theatrical experiences of the year" in his 8 out of 10 review of "Juror #2" for /Film. Critics largely agree with him, as the film currently holds a stellar 91% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It's a widely-acclaimed movie from a legend whose name matters. Not only that, but this is also being billed as potentially Eastwood's final movie. Therein lies a slam-dunk marketing opportunity. And yet, here we are.

"Juror #2" follows a family man named Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult) who is serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial, only to end up struggling with a serious moral dilemma that could sway the jury to potentially convict — or free — the accused killer. Toni Collette ("Knives Out"), J.K. Simmons ("Whiplash"), Chris Messina ("Air"), Zoey Deutch ("The Politician"), and Kiefer Sutherland ("Designated Survivor.") also star.