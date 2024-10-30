Juror #2 Review: 2024's Most Intense Courtroom Drama Is Vintage Clint Eastwood

Remember the days when anyone could simply head on over to their local theater on a whim, check the marquee for whichever movies happened to be playing next, and treat themselves to any number of solid, efficiently-made pictures made specifically for adults? That nostalgic scenario might as well feel as extinct as the dinosaurs in the year of our Lord 2024, but don't you dare tell that to Clint Eastwood. It goes without saying that at 94 years old, the nonagenarian (yes, I had to look that up) is much closer to the twilight of his prolific career than its dawn, but the inevitable passing of time hasn't slowed him down one bit. If anything, he continues to prove that time has only forged a filmmaker as scrupulous, focused, and impassioned as ever.

Granted, the release of his latest sees Eastwood navigating a much different studio system than the one which first ushered him into the spotlight as one of our greatest American storytellers. Shamefully, Warner Bros. is only giving "Juror #2" a token theatrical release in a handful of locations nationwide with no plans to open it in wide release, seemingly cutting their losses before even giving it its day in the court of public opinion. But in a quirk of timing and material that could only be chalked up to the film gods and their cosmic sense of irony, the failure of our most storied institutions — and those tasked with upholding them — turns out to be precisely what this narrative is all about.

Part courtroom drama, part morality play, and wholesale treatise on whether people are capable of change or not, Eastwood's tense and scalpel-sharp condemnation of the systems we take for granted is one of the best and most invigorating theatrical experiences of the year. "Juror #2" is nothing short of vintage Clint Eastwood.