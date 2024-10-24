Clint Eastwood's Juror #2 Could Kick Off Awards Season At The Box Office

Clint Eastwood is an undeniable icon of film. From his on-screen roles in Westerns like "The Good, The Bad and the Ugly" to his efforts behind the camera in massive hits like "American Sniper," the man has been a huge part of American cinema for decades. But it seems his time as a filmmaker is coming to a close, as Warner Bros.' upcoming "Juror #2" is being billed as his final film. That's one great hook for an awards season campaign. That being the case, the film's release next weekend could be looked at as a meaningful start to this year's Oscar race at the box office. It comes with many questions and complications.

The problem with Eastwood's latest is that Warner Bros. is reportedly only releasing the movie in roughly 50 theaters across the U.S. That would be fine to start but it seems like there are currently no plans for expansion. That isn't easy to process. The trailer for "Juror #2" makes it look like it could be Eastwood's best film in years. Is the idea that Warner Bros. is just giving it an awards-qualifying release only to bring it to the Max streaming service ASAP? That sounds more like a Netflix strategy. With such a limited release, the box office becomes a moot point. In this case, that's a real shame. One can only hope the buzz is good enough to force WB to pivot.

The film follows a family man named Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult) who is serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial. He soon finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma that could sway the jury verdict and potentially convict — or free — the accused killer. Toni Collette ("Knives Out"), J.K. Simmons ("Whiplash"), Chris Messina ("Air"), Zoey Deutch ("The Politician"), and Kiefer Sutherland ("Designated Survivor.") also star.

What's more, November 1 will see Robert Zemeckis' latest "Here" also hitting theaters, which further adds to the awards season fuel. Why? Not just because Zemeckis has been an Oscars favorite in the past, but because this film reunites him with "Forrest Gump" stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright and writer Eric Roth.