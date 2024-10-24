Clint Eastwood's Juror #2 Could Kick Off Awards Season At The Box Office
Clint Eastwood is an undeniable icon of film. From his on-screen roles in Westerns like "The Good, The Bad and the Ugly" to his efforts behind the camera in massive hits like "American Sniper," the man has been a huge part of American cinema for decades. But it seems his time as a filmmaker is coming to a close, as Warner Bros.' upcoming "Juror #2" is being billed as his final film. That's one great hook for an awards season campaign. That being the case, the film's release next weekend could be looked at as a meaningful start to this year's Oscar race at the box office. It comes with many questions and complications.
The problem with Eastwood's latest is that Warner Bros. is reportedly only releasing the movie in roughly 50 theaters across the U.S. That would be fine to start but it seems like there are currently no plans for expansion. That isn't easy to process. The trailer for "Juror #2" makes it look like it could be Eastwood's best film in years. Is the idea that Warner Bros. is just giving it an awards-qualifying release only to bring it to the Max streaming service ASAP? That sounds more like a Netflix strategy. With such a limited release, the box office becomes a moot point. In this case, that's a real shame. One can only hope the buzz is good enough to force WB to pivot.
The film follows a family man named Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult) who is serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial. He soon finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma that could sway the jury verdict and potentially convict — or free — the accused killer. Toni Collette ("Knives Out"), J.K. Simmons ("Whiplash"), Chris Messina ("Air"), Zoey Deutch ("The Politician"), and Kiefer Sutherland ("Designated Survivor.") also star.
What's more, November 1 will see Robert Zemeckis' latest "Here" also hitting theaters, which further adds to the awards season fuel. Why? Not just because Zemeckis has been an Oscars favorite in the past, but because this film reunites him with "Forrest Gump" stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright and writer Eric Roth.
Juror #2 and Here are awards season hopefuls — will audiences show up?
Zemeckis has admittedly been on a bit of a cold streak with "Welcome to Marwen" and the live-action "Pinocchio" remake. "Here," however, has a unique premise and looks like it could be a return to form. The film will face little competition when it arrives in theaters and is looking to debut with between $8 and $13 million, per Box Office Theory. That's not a blockbuster number but could be good enough to get the ball rolling for Sony Pictures, particularly if word of mouth is strong.
"Here" takes place all in one location and focuses on multiple families through generations. The story is based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire. It's a risky gimmick but if it pays off, this could be an easy way to attract Oscar voters. More than that, Hanks is still a bankable star, and reuniting him with Zemeckis could have meaningful sway with general moviegoers.
The difference here is pretty stark. Warner Bros. is essentially dumping "Juror #2," while Sony is committing fully to theatrical with "Here." For what it's worth, awards contenders have largely struggled at the box office in recent years, with Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" becoming the first blockbuster to win Best Picture in decades. Films like "Poor Things" aimed at adults who manage to break through are the exception, no longer the rule. So it's perhaps understandable, if disappointing, that some of these movies will only hit theaters in a limited capacity.
Looking at another bright spot, NEON's "Anora" recently debuted in just six theaters posting a stellar $550,500 opening, giving it one of the best per-screen averages of the 2020s so far. The film will expand in the coming weeks as it looks to cement its place in the Oscar race as well. /Film's Jacob Hall called Sean Baker's latest "the best movie of 2024" so far in his review. Can this one go the way of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the awards race while these other two titles play wildly different games? We shall see. The race is about to heat up, that much is certain.
"Juror #2" and "Here" both hit theaters on November 1, 2024.