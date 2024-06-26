Tom Hanks And Robert Zemeckis Travel Through History In The Here Trailer

I'm of two minds about "Welcome to Marwen." Robert Zemeckis' 2018 live-action/motion-capture creation is everything that Jeff Malmberg's 2010 documentary "Marwencol," the film that inspired it, isn't (namely, visually off-putting and emotionally shallow). Yet, as "shockingly bad" as "Welcome to Marwen" is, to quote Chris Evangelista's review for /Film, its failure seemed to turn Zemeckis away from taking big swings. Instead, he subsequently retreated into boring familiarity with his live-action remakes of "The Witches" and "Pinocchio," both of which earned lackluster reviews and vanished into the direct-to-streaming void, never to be spoken of again. I've since found myself wishing he would take on something challenging and experimental once more.

Well, in classic cautionary tale fashion, it appears my wish has led to a finger curling on the monkey's paw. Zemeckis is coming back this year with "Here," a film based on Richard McGuire's graphic novel about the events that take place in the same spot of land (and the house that's eventually built there) from the distant past to the future. As Zemeckis has explained to Vanity Fair, the camera never strays from its fixed position in his picture. "The single perspective never changes, but everything around it does," he noted. "It's actually never been done before. There are similar scenes in very early silent movies, before the language of montage was invented. But other than that, yeah, it was a risky venture."

Here's the kicker, though: "Here" uses A.I. to digitally de-age its cast, including its director's "Forrest Gump" stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Unfortunately, the official stills of the de-aged actors have an uncanny valley air to them (which is a polite way of saying they're kind of creepy as hell). Do they look less off-putting in motion? Check out the "Here" trailer featured above and see what you think.