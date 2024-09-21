Anora Review: Sean Baker's High Stress Screwball Comedy Is The Best Movie Of 2024 [Fantastic Fest]

Without going too far into plot details, "Anora" is less the story of an inconvenient marriage between two love birds as it is a hilarious examination of how working folks of all stripes become the witting and unwitting pawns of people with too much power. Madison's Anora soon finds herself surrounded by her in-laws' muscle, including the commanding Toros (Karren Karaguilan), the bumbling Garnick (Vache Tovmasyan), and the observant but silent Igor (Yea Borisov), as they journey across the boroughs of New York City through a quickly escalating series of events where things go from complicated to impossible. This foursome — who really have no business being in the same room together, let alone crammed into one SUV — is the stuff of comedy dreams. Their transformation from enemies to reluctant allies to something resembling co-workers on their dreary, confusing mission to appease the will of absent rich employers is a comedy goldmine. Baker's script and the actors, performing with perfect antagonistic chemistry, know what's up: Sometimes there is nothing funnier than characters we like, but who don't really like each other, being forced to do something they really would rather not be doing, thank you very much.

While the building blocks here couldn't be more traditional, with the best jokes relying on the misunderstanding of motivations between the quartet, Baker's roving camera supplies the modern energy that has always defined him a filmmaker. Every location feels alive, populated by minor characters who feel authentic and uncanny little details that provide speed bumps both silly and tragic. As the stakes escalate, the comedy is matched by an addictive sense of stress. Because Baker allows these characters to exist in a world that feels so real, that escalation of gags takes on heart attack status. After all, a screwball comedy can't be fun for the people having to endure it, and "Anora" pokes us with this knowledge.

When the film decides to transition once again and double down on heartfelt and heart-shattering drama, you barely notice the shift. You're just invested in the journey, and when you realize the Trojan horse that has been quietly smuggled around beneath the "actual" plot, it's the kind of stirring revelation that makes the heart soar and ache in equal measure.